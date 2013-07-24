Life sciences company Sequenom Inc SQNM.O reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as changes made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to billing codes delayed reimbursements on its tests.

Shares of Sequenom, which makes laboratory tests for prenatal and eye conditions, fell nearly 37 percent to $2.97 in after-market trading. They closed at $4.69 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The company said it saw a delay in the collection of diagnostic segment revenues during the second quarter, as service providers and payors get accustomed to the change in coding and billing policies.

"We knew that these coding changes were scheduled to be implemented at the beginning of 2013, but didn't expect these changes to slow or reduce payments to the degree we experienced this quarter, especially with government payors," Chief Executive Harry Hixson said on its conference call.

"This is an industry-wide phenomenon," Hixson added.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH.N) on Friday also blamed new billing codes as a reason for a fall in second-quarter revenue.

"The delay which wasn't as well seen in some other molecular diagnostic companies was amplified by the fact that Sequenom is recognizing (revenue) on a cash basis," Maxim Group analyst Bryan Brokmeier said.

"It's much more impactful, much more noticeable to their top line revenue."

Revenue rose about 91 percent to $34.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, but fell short of analysts' expectations by $11.91 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss widened to $31 million, or 27 cents per share, from $29.6 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company expects to see improvements in collections during the second half of 2013. It said it plans to implement expense reduction initiatives to reduce its operating loss.

