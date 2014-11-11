Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic (R) and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama attend a news conference after their meeting in Belgrade November 10, 2014. Albania's prime minister, the first to visit Serbia in 68 years, urged Belgrade on Monday to accept the independence of majority-Albanian Kosovo and was accused by his Serbian counterpart of 'provocation.'. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic (L) welcomes his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama during an official welcoming ceremony in Belgrade November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

PRESEVO Serbia Albania's prime minister said he wanted to open a new chapter in relations with Serbia during an unprecedented visit to ethnic kin in the country on Tuesday, a trip symbolic of how far the region has come since the wars of the 1990s.

A heavy police presence in the southern Serbian area he visited, which saw an Albanian insurgency in 2001, highlighted how sensitive the event was for Belgrade, which continues to struggle with the integration of ethnic minorities.

Edi Rama arrived in Serbia on Monday, becoming the first Albanian leader to visit the former Yugoslav republic since communist dictator Enver Hoxha in 1946.

But the trip was soon disrupted by a public spat between Rama and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, over the independence of Kosovo, a former Serbian province populated mainly by ethnic Albanians.

While Rama's visit reflected the progress made over the past 15 years, the row demonstrated the depth of differences that remain between the two nations as they each seek to join the EU.

"All Serbs should know that my prime minister is Edi Rama, not Vucic," said Zija Saqipi, a 51-year-old ethnic Albanian who works as a driver in Switzerland but said he had returned to Serbia just for Rama's visit to the southern town of Presevo.

Crowds waving the Albanian national flag turned out to greet Rama, chanting his name. Children danced in Albanian folk costume.

"Despite our differences, we have opened a new chapter in relations between Albania and Serbia," Rama said in a speech. "I have told prime minister Vucic that we are not in a joint battle to create a Greater Albania but a joint battle to create a Greater Europe."

Rama's visit was planned for October, but was postponed after a soccer match between Serbia and Albania in Belgrade was abandoned when a drone carrying a flag of 'Greater Albania' - lands including parts of Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Greece, Albania and Kosovo - flew over the pitch, triggering a brawl between players and a pitch invasion by Serbian fans.

Kosovo broke away in war in 1998-99, with the help of NATO air strikes to halt a wave of Serbian ethnic cleansing. The next two years saw ethnic Albanian insurgencies in neighboring Macedonia and the Presevo Valley in southern Serbia.

Western diplomacy ended the fighting, but the effort to integrate tens of thousands of ethnic Albanians in the Presevo Valley has been slow.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 countries, including Albania and most Western powers, but not Serbia or its big-power backer Russia.

(Additional reporting by Benet Koleka in Tirana; Writing by Matt Robinson and Andrew Heavens)