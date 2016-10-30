Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
BELGRADE Serbia's prime minister told reporters he would do everything in his power to find a buyer for heavily indebted state copper mine RTB Bor, even going so far as to "beg the Chinese" to buy it.
Serbia is under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to streamline, sell or shutter its many loss-making state enterprises, an outcome the government, facing presidential elections next year, wants to avoid.
"I will ask the biggest Chinese company to buy RTB Bor," he told reporters at a press briefing in connection with a visit by an IMF mission. "There's no one else who will buy it. I will beg Chinese leader Li Keqiang for that."
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Larry King)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi Aramco's decision to shelve a plan to partner with Malaysia's state oil company threatens the country's ambitious plans for an oil and gas processing hub, which it may struggle to keep on course if it cannot find another foreign investor.