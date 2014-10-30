LONDON Serbia hopes to seal a long-awaited deal with the International Monetary Fund and sell an up to 2 billion euro, sub-4 percent eurobond within the next month, the country's new finance minister said on Wednesday.

Dusan Vujovic, a former World Bank economist, told Reuters he also expected the country's recession-hit economy to comfortably outperform the IMF's poor growth projections for next year as it bounces back from devastating floods in May.

He hopes a planned gas deal with Russia will help lower key companies' energy costs and that Serbia's farmers should benefit from the recent ban the European Union - which Serbia is not a member of - has put on its producers from selling to Russia.

"The conservative projections we are starting with the IMF is either zero or slightly positive in 2015, then to recover to 1.5 (in 2016) and 2.5 percent (in 2017)," Vujovic said.

"I believe 2015 could be significantly bigger than that because of the rebound effect from the floods and the other effects," he told Reuters and Reuters TV. "It is going to be anywhere between 0.5 to 1.5 percent."

With debts almost 75 percent of GDP and a fiscal deficit of over 8 percent following the clear-up effort from May's floods, Serbia's need for IMF support has never been clearer.

The fund earlier this week welcomed Belgrade's move to reduce spending to stabilize its finances and announced a team will visit next month to start talks on a loan agreement.

The lender suspended its last loan deal in February 2012 when the European Union candidate country fell behind with spending promises. But Vujovic, who took over as finance minister less than 3 months ago, said a deal for a new 'precautionary' program was now not far off.

Belgrade has promised to make 1.4 to 1.5 billion euros of public sector and subsidy cuts over the next three years and plans to hike taxes for things like transporting gas through its pipes to get its deficit to a more sustainable 2-2.5 percent.

"What we still need to work on (to seal IMF deal) is how we get savings from public enterprises. These are the big utilities, the power company, the gas company," he said.

"How do we make them save money on wages and things like that and also how do we transfer those savings to the budget."

To bring down its overall debt bill, Serbia is also looking to issue a eurobond to take advantage of the sharp drop in borrowing costs governments all over Europe have seen as central banks like the ECB have slashed their rates.

It is a move Belgrade has been talking about all year and Vujovic said the IMF deal now just needed to fall into place.

"It (eurobond sale) will be either just before the end of the IMF negotiations or just after, so I would expect end of November, early December."

"It will help us improve the structure (of debt profile), it is going to be for 10 years at a much lower interest rate," he said, adding it would be worth "anywhere between 1 and 2 billion euros" and have a yield (interest rate) of "below 4 percent."

