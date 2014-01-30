LONDON Britain's Serco (SRP.L) said 2014 profit could be as much as 20 percent below forecasts as the cost of rebuilding the outsourcing group from a spate of high-profile government contract failures continued to take its toll.

The news came minutes after Serco's biggest customer, the British government, said it had decided to allow the outsourcing group to bid once again for new work. After a brief rally in the shares, they slumped 15 percent on the warning.

Last month Serco agreed to refund 68.5 million pounds ($113.38 million) to Britain's Justice Ministry after an audit showed they, and rival G4S (GFS.L), charged for putting electronic tags on criminals who were not being monitored, in prison or dead.

Serco, which makes around 25 percent of revenue from the UK government, has lost its UK and group chief executives since the scandal erupted, and has committed to strengthening its board and restructuring part of its business in response to a call from the government for "corporate renewal" at the firm.

The government said on Thursday actions taken by the company meant it was now headed in the right direction.

However, in what should have been a good news day for the troubled firm, Serco released a statement detailing the overall impact of the scandal.

"We have been through a very difficult period since July of last year, which has had a major impact on Serco: reducing near-term growth, diverting management focus, and adding costs to strengthen the business," acting Chief Executive Ed Casey said.

"We are now able to assess more clearly the adverse impact that continues into 2014."

Analysts had been expecting a 2014 adjusted pretax profit of 277 million pounds ($458.5 million). Serco said this could now be 10-20 percent lower.

Serco said attrition from lost contracts, volume reductions in its Australian immigration detention services contract and less work won across the group in general would result in 2014 revenue falling by a mid-single digit percentage.

Higher ongoing costs, of about 10 million pounds a year, to fix the business would hit 2014 operating profit, it said, and margins would be squeezed by the costs of the program and by lower revenue. Currency movements were also becoming an increasing problem, it said.

