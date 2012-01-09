A sketch of a third unidentified victim in the hunt for a possible Long Island serial killer preying on prostitutes advertising on Craigslist, released by Suffolk County police on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suffolk County Police

NEW YORK Police released a sketch of a third unidentified victim in the hunt for a possible Long Island serial killer preying on prostitutes advertising on Craigslist.

Ten sets of human remains have been found on local beaches since police began their investigation in December 2010.

Suffolk County police on Sunday said they released a photo of the third unidentified victim in the case to ask for the public's help in finding out more about her.

Police said remains from the woman's body were actually found in April 1996, but her skull was found on an Ocean Parkway beach last April in the midst of their current investigation.

Police would not comment on the circumstances that led to her death.

According to the online database of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the woman's left and right legs were found in April 1996 with scars on both of them. Red toenail polish was found on each of her toes, said the database, which estimates she was between the ages of 18 and 50.

The investigation into a possible serial killer was prompted by the search for Shannan Gilbert, a New Jersey prostitute who went missing in Long Island in May 2010. Police found her body last month.

Police have said they do not think Gilbert's death is connected to the suspected serial killer.

The search for Gilbert led police to find five bodies wrapped in burlap sacks on Gilgo Beach in December 2010. The bodies have been positively identified as prostitutes advertising on Craigslist.

Since then, five more bodies have been found.

The other two unidentified victims in the case were also believed to be prostitutes advertising on Craigslist. Police in September released sketches of an unidentified woman and man.

The woman, estimated to be between the ages of 18 and 35, is believed to have a tattoo on her right ankle and was apparently killed in 2000.

The man was Asian and between the ages of 17 and 23. Police said he was found wearing women's clothing and believed he died a violent death at least five years ago.

(Editing by Lauren Keiper and Colleen Jenkins)