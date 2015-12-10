Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett disclosed an 8.02 percent stake in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG.N), a real estate trust created by retailer Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O).
Buffett's passive stake in Seritage is valued at $70.5 million based on the stock's Wednesday close, according to a regulatory filing.
HomeServices of America Inc, a unit of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), agreed to buy luxury real estate broker Allie Beth Allman & Associates in November.
Seritage was formed by Sears Holdings in June by spinning off about 254 Sears and Kmart stores, as part of the struggling retailer's plans to raise cash.
The REIT, which now also includes Sears' 50 percent interest in joint ventures with three mall operators, has leased the stores back to Sears for operation.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
LONDON Initial public offerings (IPOs) by companies based in Britain have raised $1.53 billion so far in 2017, a 28 percent decline on last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2012 as Britain prepares to leave the EU, Thomson Reuters data shows.