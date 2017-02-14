European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP have had discussions about initiating the sale process with bankers but no final decision has been made, Bloomberg reported.
Blackstone first invested in Dallas-based Service King in 2014 while Carlyle Group made its first investment in the auto repair company in 2012.
Neither Blackstone Group nor Carlyle Group could be reached immediately for comments.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.