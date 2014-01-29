Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
ServiceNow Inc (NOW.N), a software company focused on IT infrastructure, reported a 67 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue as it added more customers, sending its shares up 5 percent in extended trading.
Revenue jumped to $125.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, from $75.2 million a year earlier.
The company's net loss widened to $24.2 million, or 17 cents per share, from $9.9 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.