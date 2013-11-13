BRUSSELS SES, one of the world's largest commercial satellite operators, said on Wednesday that the planned launch of one of its satellites had been delayed until January.

SES aimed to launch its ASTRA 5B satellite on board the Ariane 5 booster from Kourou in French Guiana on December 6. The satellite is to serve the European market.

The delay was due to adjustments required for a different satellite to be launched on the same rocket for Spain's HISPASAT.

Previous satellite launch delays have led SES to trim its guidance for 2013.

