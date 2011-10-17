LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The YouTube channel for popular children's program "Sesame Street" was brought to viewers by the letters P, O, R and N on Sunday.

According to NextWeb, the "Sesame Street" channel suffered quite the bawdy hack Sunday, with a cyber-intruder removing all of the existing videos, changing the design and replacing the Muppet footage with hardcore pornography.

Somebody come and play, indeed. And just when Elmo and the gang were starting to recover from the Katy Perry sex scandal.

YouTube quickly removed the offending material, though presumably not before some of the page's 148,000 young subscribers received a lesson they weren't expecting.

"We apologize for any inconvenience our audience may have experienced on our Sesame Street YouTube channel," Sesame Workshop said in a statement. "Our channel was compromised and we worked with YouTube/Google to restore our original content. We always strive to provide age-appropriate content for our viewers."

Whew -- now the Sesame Street crew can get back to more important matters, such as denying that Bert and Ernie are involved in a same-sex relationship.