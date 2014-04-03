TOKYO Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co (3382.T), the world's biggest convenience store operator, unveiled plans for a record pace of expansion at home, unfazed by a sales tax hike that threatens to damp consumer sentiment in the world's No.3 economy.

The owner of the 7-Eleven chain is banking on a revolution in Japanese retailing - where shoppers shift away from supermarkets - to overpower the impact of the country's first sales tax increase in 17 years.

The company will open 1,600 new convenience stores in the year started on March 1 when it expects a record operating profit for a fourth consecutive year, with growth of 4.8 percent. In the year prior, operating profit rose 14.9 percent.

President Noritoshi Murata, at an earnings briefing on Thursday, said the new financial year will bring a "volatile consumer environment" but expressed confidence in the outlook.

"It's up to retailers to sweep away deflation, developing products that provide more added-value," Murata said.

Japan has experienced a decade and a half of deflation, and the government's reflationary policies implemented a year ago face their biggest test as recovery is threatened by the rise in consumer tax to 8 percent from 5 percent, effective April 1.

Seven & I said operating profit in its convenience store division - which makes up 75 percent of the total - would rise 4.8 percent this business year, compared with the prior year's 16.1 percent, while capital spending in the division will rise by 20 percent.

The company projected profit to rise at double-digit rates at its supermarket and department store divisions, which enjoyed a sales surge in March as consumers rushed to make purchases ahead of the tax hike.

Sales at Japanese supermarkets and department stores are widely expected to slump after the sales tax rise, though Murata said he expected a return to normal by June.

Overall, Seven & I forecast operating profit of 356 billion yen ($3.43 billion) for 2014/15.

For the year ended on February 28, operating profit rose to a record 339.66 billion yen, compared with the consensus forecast of 366.5 billion yen from 18 analysts surveyed by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S. Sales rose 12.8 percent to 5.63 trillion yen.

Shares of Seven & I ended 1.2 percent higher at 3,978 before the earnings release, compared with a 0.8 percent rise in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average .N225.

The shares have fallen nearly 5 percent since the start of the year, holding up better than the Nikkei which is down 7.5 percent.

($1 = 103.7200 Japanese Yen)

