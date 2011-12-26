Seven & i Holdings Co (3382.T) will build its first distribution center for online orders and consolidate the Internet shopping operations of group firms as the retail giant looks to boost growth in its e-commerce segment, the Nikkei said.

The company aims to triple sales to 500 billion yen ($6.40 billion) from the current level by fiscal 2014, and develop its online business as a key income earner, the newspaper said, quoting Chairman Toshifumi Suzuki.

Seven & i will combine the e-commerce segments of Ito-Yokado Co, Seven-Eleven Japan Co and baby goods purveyor Akachan Honpo Co into online retailer Seven Net Shopping Co next fiscal year, to create a one-stop shopping site for products ranging from books and music software to food, household items and children's products, the daily reported.

The company will invest more than 10 billion yen to open the new fulfillment center with a floor space of about 15,000 square meters in Saitama Prefecture by fiscal 2012, the Nikkei said.

The online business helps Seven & i better manage bricks-and-mortar stores because the firm can identify consumers' purchasing trends quickly and offer top-selling products at the stores, Nikkei quoted Suzuki.

Seven & i also uses online sales data to draw up effective sales plans at the stores to reduce losses from missed opportunities or product disposals, Suzuki told the paper.

