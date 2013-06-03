LONDON Severn Trent (SVT.L) rejected a higher takeover bid from the LongRiver consortium on Monday which valued the British utility at about 5 billion pounds ($7.6 billion), saying the offer failed to recognize its long-term value and potential.

Severn Trent said LongRiver had offered the equivalent of 2,079.49 pence per Severn Trent share, representing a 16 percent premium to the company's share price the day before the announcement of the LongRiver consortium's interest.

Severn Trent last month had rejected an initial $7.2 billion approach from the consortium, which was believed to be worth just under 20 pounds per share, representing a 10 percent premium above the stock's closing price of 18.25 pounds before the approach was announced.

"The Board unanimously believes that LongRiver's revised conditional proposal ... fails to value the attractions to Severn Trent's shareholders of Severn Trent's increasingly rare combination of yield, inflation-linked business model and potential," the company said.

Yield-hungry investors have been showing strong interest in British water and sewerage firms as they seek stable cash flows and a favorable regulatory structure.

Seven of Britain's ten water companies are now in the hands of private investors, with Pennon Group (PNN.L), United Utilities (UU.L) and Severn Trent the remaining three listed entities.

"I think that at this price, just shy of 2,080 pence when you take into account the final dividend payment, to be rejected at that price is not at all surprising," UBS analyst Stephen Hunt said. He said a fair price should be at least 2,150 pence.

"I would have expected them to come a little bit closer to that valuation, but I think that they're pretty close to the number so I think that a third and final offer that is accepted is certainly not off the cards," he said.

LongRiver's offer was pitched at 2,125 pence per share but excluded a 45.51 pence per share final dividend announced last week, the water company said.

The LongRiver consortium includes Borealis infrastructure, the Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme.

After the rejection, shares in Severn Trent were trading up 0.1 percent at 2,054 pence, below the level of the revised bid.

(Editing by Paul Sandle and Jane Merriman)