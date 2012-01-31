H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
MOSCOW Severstal (CHMF.MM), Russia's second-largest steelmaker, said on Tuesday that fourth quarter crude steel output fell 6 percent from the third quarter to 3.76 million tonnes.
Most Russian steel majors reported relatively flat fourth quarter production figures, with top producer Evraz (EVRE.L) recording a 3 percent quarter-on-quarter increase and number three producer Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MAGN.MM) posting a 2 percent decline.
Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK.MM), Russia's fourth-largest producer, was the sole exception, reporting a 9.6 percent quarter-on-quarter output surge on Monday.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.