LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rufus Sewell and director Alex Proyas are reteaming for Legendary Pictures' "Paradise Lost," Legendary announced on Monday.

Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Walker star in the movie, an adaptation of John Milton's 17th-century poem.

The movie is about a war in heaven, setting archangel Michael (Walker) against Lucifer (Cooper). Sewell will play the archangel Sammael.

Legendary says the movie will be "deconstructed as a broadly relatable epic action (film) that will include aerial warfare, possibly shot in 3D."

Sewell worked with Proyas on "Dark City." He recently appeared in "The Tourist," "The Holiday" and "The Illusionist."

Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi originally wrote the screenplay. Stuart Hazeldine developed the primary draft, which was polished by Lawrence Kasdan and, most recently, by Ryan Condal.