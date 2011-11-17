AUSTIN, Texas A child psychiatrist at a state hospital for the mentally ill was fired after an investigation sexual abuse allegations against him, state officials said on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials have been notified of the allegations against Dr. Charles Fischer of Austin State Hospital, said Patrick Crimmins, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"We have received several reports alleging abuse by Dr. Charles Fischer dating back several years," said Crimmins, whose agency investigates allegations of abuse or neglect at state hospitals. "Each case was investigated thoroughly, but none were confirmed until October, when two separate allegations of sexual abuse against Dr. Fischer were confirmed."

Fischer was placed on leave on October 25 and his firing will be effective on Monday, said Carrie Williams, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, which runs the hospitals.

Williams said she could not provide details about the investigation at the state hospital, which treats adults and children.

"We are all heartbroken over these allegations," Williams said on Thursday in an email. "We're investigating the situation and considering our next actions. These kids come to us to heal, and the situation is very sad and extremely troubling for everyone involved."

(Editing by Greg McCune)