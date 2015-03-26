A general view shows tourists on the sandy beaches outside the Seychelles capital Victoria January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Richard Lough

VICTORIA The Seychelles' economy is seen growing by 3.5 percent this year from an estimated 3.3 percent in 2014, helped by a recovery in tourism, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

The Indian Ocean archipelago primarily relies on tourism and exports of canned tuna for foreign exchange earnings.

"Although the weak euro is putting some pressure on yields, tourism arrivals are rising moderately, and growth is projected at 3.5 percent, higher than previously expected," an IMF mission visiting the Seychelles said in a statement.

It said it expected inflation to come in at under 5 percent. Year-on-year inflation SCCPIY=ECI rose to 3.7 percent in February from 2.9 percent in January.

A 2008 balance of payments crisis led Seychelles to default on a Eurobond interest payment and flirt with bankruptcy before the government introduced a raft of reforms to liberalize the once heavily state-controlled economy.

(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)