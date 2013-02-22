Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
PRETORIA A car believed to be carrying Oscar Pistorius left a Pretoria magistrates court on Friday after the South African athletics star was granted bail of $113,000 on charges of murdering his girlfriend.
Several motorbikes commandeered by media organizations pursued the silver Landrover with tinted windows as it drove through the streets of the capital.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.