LONDON Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Monday it will decide within a month whether it will press criminal charges linked to the Libor interest rate rigging scandal which has already seen a record fine for Barclays bank.

"Now that the investigation into the issue of regulatory misbehavior has concluded, the SFO are considering whether it is both appropriate and possible to bring criminal prosecutions," the SFO said in a statement.

"The issues are complex and the assessment of the evidence the Financial Services Authority has gathered will take a short time, but we hope to come to a conclusion within a month," the SFO added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Myles Neligan.)