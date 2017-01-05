Alcoa revenue tops estimates, sees higher aluminum demand
Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices.
Shake Shack Inc (SHAK.N), known for its indulgent hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard shakes, named company veteran Zach Koff as its first chief operating officer, and said Chief Financial Officer Jeff Uttz will retire.
Koff, who joined in 2010, has held various roles including director of operations, and has been a member of the company's executive team since its IPO in 2015.
The company said Uttz, who has been the CFO since 2013, will remain in his role through mid-March.
Shake Shack has retained Russell Reynolds to initiate a search for a new chief financial officer.
The company raised its 2016 revenue forecast in November. The raise came as restaurant companies battled weak demand and intense competition, particularly from grocery stores.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.