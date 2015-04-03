Chinese online game developer Shanda Games Ltd said that it has agreed to be taken private by Capitalhold Ltd and its unit Capitalcorp Ltd in a deal valued at $1.9 billion.

Capitalhold will pay $3.55 per ordinary share and $7.10 per American Depositary Share for Shanda, which is at a premium of 46.5 percent to Shanda's 30-day average trading price.

In September private equity firms Carlyle Group, and Fountainvest Partners pulled out of the consortium backing the bid to buy Shanda Games, raising doubts over the future of an up to $850 million leveraged buyout loan which was being raised from banks to back the buyout.

China online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd and China-focused private equity firm Primavera Capital also exited the consortium.

In a year long saga, Shanda Games first received a buy-out offer in January last year by Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd and an affiliate of Primavera.

The two had offered $6.90 per American depositary share to buy the company, valuing it at $1.9 billion.

Shanda said it will merge with Capitalcorp upon going private and function as a wholly owned independent unit of Capitalhold.

The consortium of buyers intends to fund the transaction through cash contributions from Zhengjun Investment, Ningxia Silkroad, Zhongrong Legend.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2015.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as U.S. legal advisor and Global Law Office is serving as PRC legal advisor to Shanda Games.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)