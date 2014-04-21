Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
China's online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd said it joined the consortium offering to buy rival Shanda Games Ltd.
Perfect World said it would buy 30.3 million class A Shanda Games shares for $100 million from Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd, a shareholder in Shanda Games.
Shanda Interactive and an affiliate of investment firm Primavera Capital, who together own 76.2 percent of Shanda Games, offered to buy the company in a deal that valued it at $1.9 billion in January.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.