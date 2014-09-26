Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) said on Friday that it would seek 300 job cuts in Europe and pursue cooperative ties in household electronics with two companies in the region in a renewed round of restructuring of its European operations.
The electronics maker said it would grant use of its TV brand in Europe to Universal Media Corp (UMC) Slovakia while a sales unit of Turkish electronics firm Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (VESTL.IS) would receive use of its home appliances brand.
Sharp also said it was in talks with UMC about transferring its Polish TV factory to the Slovakia firm.
Sharp said it would book a 6.4 billion yen ($58.7 million) special loss related to the moves in the second quarter. It expects no change to its full-year profit forecasts.
Sharp has been cutting costs and exiting unprofitable operations since it suffered a massive 545 billion yen net loss in the year ended March 2013. In July, Sharp pulled out of solar panel production in Europe.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln on Monday said it plans to produce a new luxury SUV in China by late 2019.