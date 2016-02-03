TOKYO A Singapore-based activist fund has urged struggling Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp (6753.T) to better explain how it will decide between a bailout by a state-backed fund or a buyout by Taiwan's Hon Hai (2317.TW), according to a letter.

Sharp's "passive stance on disclosing information is sowing confusion in the markets," Effissimo Capital Management, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, said in a letter to Sharp seen by Reuters.

Effissimo Capital Management had acquired a 4 percent stake in Sharp, it said. The letter was sent to Sharp on Jan. 27, according to people familiar with the situation who declined to be identified. Sharp declined to comment.

Effissimo's letter adds to pressure on Sharp board members struggling to decide between the rescue plan by the Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) and a higher offer by Hon Hai.

A final decision was expected on Thursday, when Sharp announces its fiscal third-quarter results, but sources with knowledge of the talks said this may be delayed as officials were still deliberating on both options.

At least some members of Sharp's 13-member board preferred Hon Hai's offer, although INCJ's plan was previously considered the preferred option, the sources said.

INCJ was unlikely to raise its offer to inject 300 billion yen ($2.51 billion) in Sharp, they said. Media reports have said Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, has raised its offer to well over 600 billion yen.

A presentation by Hon Hai last week impressed Sharp and its bankers, and its plan was being carefully considered, sources have said.

INCJ plans to merge Sharp's units with other domestic businesses, such as the liquid-crystal display business with rival Japan Display (6740.T) in which the fund is the top shareholder, a plan backed by government officials keen to keep technology and jobs in Japan.

But some board members are concerned whether INCJ could successfully merge Sharp's units with other businesses, for example whether regulators in countries such as China would approve an LCD merger with Japan Display, sources said.

Activist investors are rare in Japan, but have been given a boost by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push for companies to engage more with shareholders and improve corporate governance to attract foreign investors.

Last year, industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp said it would return more cash to shareholders after pressure from U.S. activist investor Daniel Loeb.

