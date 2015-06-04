Uber settles with Pennsylvania regulator following record fine
Uber Technologies Inc has reached a settlement with Pennsylvania's taxi regulator to end the ride-sharing company's appeal of a record $11.4 million fine for operating illegally.
TOKYO Japan's struggling electronics maker Sharp Corp is set to post a net loss of 180 billion yen ($1.45 billion) in the current year through next March, Kyodo News reported on Thursday, without citing sources.
Sharp last month secured a $1.9 billion bailout, its second major bank-led rescue in three years, and reported a net loss of 222 billion yen in the last fiscal year, its third net loss in four years.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc has been buying streaming rights from television network owners ahead of a nationwide launch of an online TV service, according to people familiar with the matter.