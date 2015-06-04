A shopper using a smartphone rides an escalator past under a logo of Sharp Corp at an electronics shop in Tokyo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's struggling electronics maker Sharp Corp is set to post a net loss of 180 billion yen ($1.45 billion) in the current year through next March, Kyodo News reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

Sharp last month secured a $1.9 billion bailout, its second major bank-led rescue in three years, and reported a net loss of 222 billion yen in the last fiscal year, its third net loss in four years.

