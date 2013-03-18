South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
TOKYO Sharp Corp and Qualcomm Inc have set a new June 30 deadline for the U.S. chipmaker to pay the second half of an agreed $120 million investment after Sharp failed to meet conditions for the cash injection to be made by the end of March.
Sharp expects to have met conditions for the payment by the new deadline, Sharp spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Ryan Woo)
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.