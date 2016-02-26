Terry Gou (C), founder and chairman of Taiwan's Foxconn Technology, speaks to reporters after a meeting with Sharp Corp executives including Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi (not in picture) at Sharp's headquarters in Osaka, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

A logo of Sharp Corp is seen behind a traffic signal of red outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) and Taiwan's Foxconn agreed on Friday to extend a deadline for takeover talks by one or two weeks beyond Monday's planned expiry, a person familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), has been Sharp's preferred candidate for a rescue deal.

Sharp on Thursday announced it had decided to sell a two-thirds stake to Foxconn, but the Taiwanese firm put the deal on hold until it could clarify what it called "new material information" from Sharp.

Sources said the last-minute hitch was due to previously undisclosed liabilities at Sharp.

(Reporting by Taro Fuse; writing by William Mallard; editing by David Clarke and Ian Geoghegan)