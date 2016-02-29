An aerial view shows Sharp Corp's headquarters in Osaka, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO Sharp Corp (6753.T) said on Monday it had not set a specific deadline for finalizing a takeover deal with Taiwan's Foxconn, adding it aimed to do so "as soon as possible".

The embattled Japanese display maker issued the statement in response to a weekend report in the Nikkei business daily that it was aiming to seal an agreement with Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), on March 7.

A person familiar with the matter has told Reuters the firms agreed to extend a deadline for takeover talks by 1-2 weeks, after the Taiwanese firm had put the deal on hold to clarify "new material information".

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)