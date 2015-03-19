TOKYO Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, on course for its third annual net loss in four years, said on Thursday it is considering various options to restructure its business although no decisions have been made.

The statement followed a Nikkei business report that Sharp plans to cut jobs at home and abroad, lower the pay scale for workers in Japan and restructure operations in unprofitable businesses.

Sharp said the report was not based on anything it has announced.

