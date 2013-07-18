Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
Japanese display maker Sharp Corp plans to raise about 100 billion yen ($994 million) through a share sale, Kyodo reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The company, which supplies to Apple Inc, has 200 billion of yen convertible bond due in September.
Sharp plans to raise around 90 billion yen through a public stock offering by the end of September and up to 10 billion yen by selling shares to housing equipment maker Lixil Group Corp, the news wire said.
The Nikkei business daily said Sharp was also planning to raise 10 billion yen from power tool maker Makita Corp.
Sharp took big write-offs last year as it focused on making screens for its own struggling TV business.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.