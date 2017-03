TOKYO Shares of Sharp Corp rose 4.1 percent on Thursday after the Nikkei business daily reported it is in the final stages of talks with Lenovo Group Ltd to tie up in televisions in China.

Sharp will sell a LCD TV factory in China to Lenovo and the two firms will work together on development and sales, the Nikkei said.

