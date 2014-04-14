Shaw Communications Inc, a Western Canada-focused cable-TV and media company, said on Monday it will cut 400 jobs as it consolidates several operating units into a new consumer unit to improve efficiency.

The Calgary-based company, which faces tough competition for TV and Internet customers from telecom rival Telus Corp, said that both management and nonmanagement jobs will be affected, but that it will also hire more than 100 people to support the new structure.

The new grouping will manage Shaw's residential cable- and satellite-TV services, as well as landline Internet and phone products. Offerings for businesses will also be grouped into a single unit, while media will remain an independent unit.

Its engineering and information technology functions will be merged into a single technology and network operations team.

"We are eliminating duplication of work and organizing our activities and operations in a way that best meets the needs of our customers and viewers," Shaw Chief Executive Brad Shaw said in a statement.

