Oscar accountants get reprieve after best picture blunder
LOS ANGELES The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
London's Savile Row, home to Britain's top tailors, was turned into a grazing meadow on Monday, with a flock of sheep filling the street to help raise awareness of the wool industry.
Traffic was halted, turf was laid out and Bowmont Merino and Exmoor Horn sheep were brought in to help mark the start of Britain’s Wool Week, which runs until Oct. 11.
STOCKHOLM Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will receive his Nobel Literature Prize diploma and medal in the next few days in Stockholm, where is he due to perform this weekend, the secretary of the Swedish Academy said on Wednesday.