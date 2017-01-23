Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said its operations in Gabon were running as normal after it struck an agreement with staff, their labor union and the government to end strike action which started on Jan. 12.
"The agreement has immediate effect and operations are running as normal," a Shell spokeswoman said.
Shell workers in Gabon, where it produces about 55,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, protested against potential redundancies from Shell's plan to sell its Gabon business.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.