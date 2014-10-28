Unilever review covers costs, deals, balance sheet: FT
LONDON Unilever is considering returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts as part of its business review, the Financial Times reported.
Shell Midstream Partners LP IPO-SHLX.N, a master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), priced its enlarged initial public offering of 40 million units at $23 per unit, above its expected price range of $19-$21 per unit.
The company's IPO raised about $920 million, valuing the company at up to $1.56 billion. It had planned to sell 37.5 million units.
Shell Midstream owns stakes in four onshore and offshore pipelines in Texas and Louisiana.
This includes a 43 percent stake in a crude oil pipeline connecting Houston to Houma, a 28.6 percent stake in a pipeline to the offshore Mars field in the Gulf of Mexico, and a 49 percent stake in a refined products pipeline linked to four Louisiana refineries.
The MLP structure allows companies to raise money in the stock market while having income taxed only at the unit holder level, avoiding corporate income taxes.
MLPs that hold midstream assets such as pipelines and storage facilities have found favor with investors since they distribute most of their earnings to shareholders.
Barclays and Citigroup are among the lead underwriters for the IPO.
Shell Midstream is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SHLX" on Wednesday.
PARIS Hedge fund TCI called on Wednesday for the chairman of Safran to be removed from his position unless he canceled Safran's planned takeover of struggling peer Zodiac Aerospace .
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co .