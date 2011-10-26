SHANGHAI Shenzhen Development Bank Co Ltd (000001.SZ) said late on Tuesday it planned to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) by issuing bonds over the next three years to meet its business needs.

The bank's board of directors has approved the debt proposal and the bonds will have maturities of one to 10 years, it said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Shenzhen Development Bank, controlled by Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd (601318.SS)(2318.HK), said in a separate statement that net profit for the three months through September grew 41 percent from the prior year to 2.4 billion yuan.

For the first nine months of the year, net profit was up 51 percent from a year earlier to 7.1 billion yuan, it said.

(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)