Robert Downey Jr. and British actor Jude Law pose for photographers at the premiere of ''Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'' at the Empire Cinema in London December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The world's most famous detective is uncovering money at the box office.

"Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" quietly surpassed the $100 million mark domestically Wednesday.

Its total is $106,674,000 in North America, and $49 million internationally. The PG-13 adventure sequel from Warner Bros. is the first film of the holiday season to hit $100 million domestically and continues to be the highest-grossing domestic movie of December.

Paramount/Skydance's "Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol" had grossed about $86.2 domestically million as of Tuesday. Worldwide, that picture is a monster, grossing about $170 million internationally, for a total of more than $256 million.

"Sherlock" is behind the 2009 "Sherlock Holmes," which grossed more than $100 million in its first week of release. That movie went on to gross $109 million domestically and $315 million internationally.

But the sequel's performance going into its third week is impressive, and Warner Bros. expects Guy Ritchie's movie to continue to post strong numbers through the New Years weekend. The movie stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

"Sherlock" underperformed in its first weekend. It opened in first place, but with $39.6 million. At the time, Warner Bros. predicted that the movie, which cost about $125 million to make, would have a long play.

The prediction is proving accurate.

"Sherlock Holmes" is Warner's fifth movie to cross $100 million in the domestic marketplace. The others are "The Hangover Part II," which grossed $245 million, "Green Lantern," which took $116 million, "Horrible Bosses," which grossed $117 million an "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2," which grossed $381 million.