BOSTON Massachusetts state police on Friday were investigating two separate passenger deaths aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that docked in Boston, police said.

A man and a woman died on the vessel on Thursday.

The cause of the man's death was unknown, while the woman's death did not appear to be suspicious, they said.

State police detectives and crime scene services teams were on the scene at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal, where the ship docked early Friday morning, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

The stateroom of the 23-year-old dead man was being processed for evidence, police said.

"At this point no determination has been made that the man's death is suspicious, but it is being treated as potentially so because of his age and the unknown, at this time, cause of his death," said Procopio.

Preliminary reports indicated the death of the 67-year-old woman did not seem suspicious, authorities said. The deceased woman's body had been removed from the ship.

A spokeswoman for Norwegian Cruise Line in Miami said the company did not yet have full details and she was not able to comment further.

The cruise terminal is State Police jurisdiction, but police said the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office has ultimate jurisdiction over all death investigations in Boston.

A spokesman at the Suffolk District Attorney's office said it had no further details.

