BOSTON Two separate passenger deaths aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that docked in Boston on Friday were not the result of foul play, police said.

A man and a woman died on the vessel on Thursday.

The cause of the man's death remained unknown, and the woman's death was related to a chronic illness, according to Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line.

Neither death was the result of foul play, based on evidence gathered by police, the FBI and the chief medical examiner, said the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The man and the woman, whom authorities will not be identifying, were traveling separately and their deaths were not related, the district attorney's office said.

The ship, Norwegian Dawn, was returning from a seven-day Bermuda voyage that began on October 21, the company said.

The 23-year-old male passenger was from Littleton, New Hampshire.

The 67-year-old woman was from Tiverton, Rhode Island.

The ship docked early on Friday morning at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal.

