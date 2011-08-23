NEW YORK Aug 23 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks fell in July from June, but was up from a year earlier, the American Trucking Association said on Tuesday.

The American Trucking Association's (ATA) advance seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index fell by 1.3 percent in July from June, but was up 3.9 percent from July 2010.

Tonnage hauled in June rose by 2.6 percent from May, the report said, revised down from previous estimates of a 2.8 percent increase.

(Editing by David Gregorio)