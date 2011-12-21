The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks rose sharply in November, compared with year-ago levels, as U.S. factory production of goods increased, the American Trucking Association (ATA) said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted tonnage index rose 6 percent on a year-to-year basis, logging the largest yearly gain since June 2011.

"Tonnage levels continue to point to an economy that is growing, not sliding into a recession," ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a statement.

Costello added the index has grown by 2.3 percent over the last three months and is now at the highest level since the start of 2011.

"Retail inventories are very lean, which is helping freight as well since retailers don't have excess stock and need to replenish when sales go up," he said.

The advance seasonally-adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index also rose 0.3 percent in November from the previous month as retailers filled up their stores ahead of the holiday, ATA added.

Data from the associations shows the trucking index is approaching levels seen in early 2008 before the financial crisis hit consumers' demand for goods.

Analysts watch the trucking index to gauge the performance of the U.S. economy. Some 67.2 percent of all freight in the country is hauled on trucks, ATA said.

The associations, however, revised down the October tonnage index to 0.4 percent from the 0.5 percent gain reported last month.

ATA calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its members.

(Reporting By Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley and Sofina Mirza-Reid)