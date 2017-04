A tanker arrives in the Houston Ship Channel (background) in Houston, Texas in this March 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A portion of the Houston Ship Channel was briefly closed to vessel traffic on Friday following a fire on a tug boat moored at the LyondellBasell refinery, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Ship Channel with a safety zone near Interstate 610 was closed from 12:15 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday.

The tugboat, San Gabriel, was moored next to an empty sulfur barge when it caught fire and the crew members were able to evacuate safely, the coast guard said.

(Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru)