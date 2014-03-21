Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SINGAPORE Denmark's Maersk Line and two shipper partners have won approval for their P3 alliance from the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).
The grouping between the world's three biggest container shipping lines was approved by four votes to one at a meeting of FMC Commissioners on Thursday, the commission said in a statement.
The P3 alliance, unveiled last June, consists of Maersk Line, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and France's CMA CGM.
The FMC ruling takes effect from Monday and will only apply to U.S. trades.
The P3 alliance, which will have a fleet of 225 container ships totaling 2.5 million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent unit containers), also needs approval from Chinese and European regulators before it can become fully effective.
The alliance has been criticized by cargo owners because of fears it could dominate key shipping routes on the trans Pacific and Asia-Europe trades.
The Asia Shippers Council, which represents cargo owners in Asia, estimates the alliance will have 42 percent of the Asia-Europe trade and 24 percent of the trans Pacific trade.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.