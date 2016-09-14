Shire Plc said the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its treatment for patients with primary immunodeficiency, a group of genetic disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or functions improperly.

The drug, Cuvitru, is already approved in 17 European countries, and the company expects to launch it in the United States in the coming weeks, Shire said on Wednesday.

