Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
Drugmaker Shire Plc said it settled all litigation with Actavis Inc and Watson Pharma, allowing the two companies to sell a generic version of Shire's drug, Intuniv, to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
The settlement gives Actavis the license to make and sell its version of Intuniv in the United States from December 1, 2014.
Actavis will get a 180-day period to exclusively market Intuniv, during which it will have to pay Shire a royalty of 25 percent of gross profits from the sale of the drug.
Watson will be allowed to make and sell its version of the drug in the United States 181 days after Actavis launches its version.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
VIENNA Parts of Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo have been closed to the public after the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus was found in a pelican that was put down this week, the zoo said on Wednesday.