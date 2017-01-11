Alcoa revenue tops estimates, sees higher aluminum demand
Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices.
WASHINGTON Shire PLC subsidiaries will pay $350 million to settle U.S. federal and state False Claims Act allegations related to unlawful methods to push “Dermagraft,” a treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The settlement resolves allegations that Dermagraft salespersons unlawfully induced clinics and physicians with lavish dinners, drinks, entertainment and travel; medical equipment and supplies; unwarranted payments for purported speaking engagements and bogus case studies; and cash, credits and rebates, to induce the use of Dermagraft," it said.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.