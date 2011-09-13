A gunman armed with several weapons opened fire in an Arkansas courthouse on Tuesday, wounding two people including a court employee before he was shot by police, officials told Reuters.

The officials said the man, armed with two handguns and an assault rifle, opened fire on the second floor of a courthouse in Van Buren, Arkansas, in violence a police dispatcher said appeared to have been related to a domestic issue.

A secretary for a circuit judge was shot and wounded in the melee before the gunman left the courthouse and fired on a police unit sitting outside.

Police returned fire, wounding the man. A police officer was also wounded by flying glass.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, said the dispatcher, Linda Hernandez, of the Van Buren police department in Crawford County, Arkansas.

