A gunman armed with several weapons opened fire in an Arkansas courthouse on Tuesday, wounding two people including a court employee before he was shot dead by police, officials told Reuters.

The officials said the man, armed with two handguns and an assault rifle, opened fire on the second floor of a courthouse in Van Buren, Arkansas, in violence a police dispatcher said appeared to have been related to a domestic issue.

The gunman then left the courthouse and fired on a police unit sitting outside. Police returned fire, hitting the man. The gunman, who was not identified, later died, Crawford County Coroner Pam Wells said.

A secretary for a circuit judge was shot and wounded in the melee, and a police officer was hurt by flying glass, officials said.

Neither of those injuries appeared to be life-threatening, said the dispatcher, Linda Hernandez, of the Van Buren police department.

