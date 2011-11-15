BERKELEY, Calif An armed man on the University of California, Berkeley campus was shot by police on Tuesday near the Haas School of Business during a day of protests there, police said.

The man was shot after he pulled a weapon on officers, university spokesman Dan Mogulof said, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

It was not immediately clear if the man had any connection to a day of protests on campus. U.C. Berkeley Police Lieutenant Alex Yao told reporters that the shooting was an "isolated incident" and said no one at the campus was in danger.

"There was a shooting at the Haas Business School," the university told students in an emergency text message.

"Police are on the scene and everything is under control. Please avoid the area," the text message said

(Reporting by Laird Harrison, Nicole Neroulias, Jim Christie, Dan Levine, Peter Henderson, Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)